Insta360 brings new compact Go 3 series action camera

Insta360 has launched the new Go 3 series, touted to be the world's most compact waterproof action camera.

The new Insta360 Go 3 is as small as a thumb. This ultra-portable camera supports several modes including regular Photo, HDR Photo, Interval, and Starlapse.

It boasts FlowState Stabilization and 360 Horizon Lock. The latter ensures very stable and smooth video footage even during running or while riding a cycle or any motor vehicle on an uneven surface. Also, it comes with a pre-installed replaceable lens guard for protection against any scratches during a fall or get rubbed against a rough surface.

The Insta360 Go 3 can record super stable 2.7K (2720x1536p) high-resolution videos at 24/25/30 frames per second (fps). It also supports 2K (2560x1440p) video at 24/25/30/50 fps and full HD (1920x1080p) at 24/25/30/50 fps.

It also supports Slow Motion mode and records full HD (1920x1080p) at 120 fps.

With the Go 3 camera, the company is offering three value-added accessories such as Magnet Pendant, a circular magnet that can be worn around the neck or chest. This will come in handy for users to film first-person Point-of-View(PoV) videos while cycling or trekking.



Insta360 GO 3 series action camera. Credit: Insta360



There is also 'Easy Clip', a tailor-made accessory to attach cameras on hats. With this, users can shoot hands-free high-angle shots effortlessly.

The company also has Pivot Stand, a reusable sticky mount with an adjustable design that allows for tricky angles to be shot with ease. The stand can be unscrewed to reveal a 1/4-inch mounting point for attaching to a selfie stick or tripod.

And, there is a multi-purpose Action Pod, which comes with a 2.2-inch touch-sensitive screen, with which, Insta360 Go 3 can dock to. With this, users can see preview of the video or image and also get the camera charged up simultaneously. It also supports the aforementioned three accessories too.

When unattached from Go 3, users can use Action Pod's touch screen as a remote controller to adjust the video quality or change modes.

The new Insta360 camera houses a 310mAh battery which is enough to shoot content for up to 45 minutes without the Action Pod. This 50 per cent longer battery life compared to the predecessor.

With the dual microphones and Voice Control 2.0 feature, it promises to record clearer audio with less distortion.

It comes with new recording modes such as Pre-recording, Loop Recording and Timed Capture. With Timed Capture, users can schedule GO 3 to power on and start recording at a specific time.

Insta360 is offering a standalone Go 3 series camera for $379.99(approx. Rs 31,188) . The package includes one GO 3 (32GB), one Action Pod, one Lens Guard (pre-installed),one Magnet Pendant, and Pivot Stand, and one Easy Clip.



Insta360 GO 3 standalone camera kit. CreditL Insta360



There is also Action Kit for $414 (around Rs 33,979). It includes all the accessories mentioned above along extra quick-release mount.

And the Travel Kit version costs $429 (roughly Rs 35,210) and it comes with additional accessories including one Mini 2-in-1 Tripod and one Carry Case. Other variants include Water Sports Kit and Bike Kit for $453 (approx. Rs 37,180) and $468 (around Rs 38,411), respectively. It is available in select regions including the US.

So far, there is no official word on when Insta360 Go 3 will come to India as yet.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech