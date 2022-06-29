Instagram down in major Indian cities

Meta-owned Instagram has suffered service outage in major cities across India.

As per Downdetector, Instagram is down in Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna, and other cities in the country.



Instagram outage heatmap on Downdetector (screengrab)



Several people are complaining that they are not able to post stories on Instagram.

The company has not responded to the complaints.

It is a developing story.

