Instagram down in major Indian cities

Meta-owned Instagram has suffered service outage in major cities across India.
As per Downdetector, Instagram is down in Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna, and other cities in the country.
Several people are complaining that they are not able to post stories on Instagram.
#instagramdown ....is @instagram down in #India
— dipankar choudhury (@nokshukao) June 29, 2022
The company has not responded to the complaints.
It is a developing story.
