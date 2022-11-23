Instagram, Facebook get new privacy features to protect teenagers

With a collective active user base of more than 5.4 billion, Instagram (2.5 billion users) and Facebook (2.9 billion users) are two of the most popular social media platforms in the world.

It should be noted that close to half of the users are youth under 25 and given the fact that the platforms can be accessed by teenagers 13 and older, it becomes imperative for Meta to ensure underage users are protected from strangers and predators.

And, Meta has taken steps including restrictions on adults from messaging teens they aren’t connected to or from seeing teens in their People You May Know recommendations.



Facebook privacy feature. Credit: Meta



However, there are ways for predators to prey on children and now, the company is bringing new privacy features and also more control to teenagers on Instagram and Facebook.

In the latest initiative, Meta is bringing more safety tools to accounts owned by minors.

Key new privacy options coming to Facebook and Instagram include:

1) Who can see your friends list

2) Who can see posts you're tagged in on your profile

3) Review posts you've tagged in before the post appears on your profile timeline

4) Who can see the people, pages, and lists you follow

5) Who is allowed to comment on your public posts



Privacy features coming to Facebook and Instagram. Credit: Meta



The aforementioned features are available on existing Facebook and Instagram and need to turn on by the users. And, for those aged 16 (and or under 18 in certain countries) who are signing up for the first time, these features will appear on the screen by default while setting up the account.

Also, there are increased reports of sextortion on social media platforms. It has become a foolish trend among young adults to share private sensitive photos and videos with partners and even with strangers, they meet online. And, whenever a relationship goes sour, the latter may use such content to blackmail/sextortion or try to ruin their reputation by sharing them on social media platforms.

Though this kind of behavior is frowned upon and discouraged, they go ahead without thinking of consequences in the future.

Now, Meta says it is bringing tools to curb sextortion on Instagram and Facebook. It is also working with NGOs to create educational materials to help aged users better understand the consequences of sharing intimate content on social media platforms.



Facebook privacy feature. Credit: Meta



Also, it brings an option to report accounts that spread such age-inappropriate content on Facebook and Instagram. This feature will definitely save users from undergoing emotional trauma.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.