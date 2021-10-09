Instagram feeds not loading for some users just a few days after global outage

Facebook's photo-sharing app Instagram was not loading for some users on Friday, days after the social media giant suffered a six-hour outage triggered by an error during routine maintenance on its network of data centers.

Web monitoring group Downdetector showed there were more than 36,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram on Friday. There were also more than 800 reported issues with Facebook Messenger, the company's messaging platform.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might have affected a larger number of users.

The outage on Monday was the largest Downdetector had ever seen and blocked access to apps for billions of users of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, it posted on Twitter that it was aware of the issue. "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience," the post read.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 8, 2021

Instagram's communications department also acknowledged the issue. "We know some of you may be having some issues using Instagram right now ( ). We’re so sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix," the tweet read.

We know some of you may be having some issues using Instagram right now (🥲). We’re so sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix. — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 8, 2021

(With inputs from Reuters)