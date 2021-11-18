Instagram tests music in feed posts in India

Instagram testing music in feed posts in 3 countries, including India

The other two countries, where this feature will first be tested, are Brazil and Turkey

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 18 2021, 20:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 21:26 ist
The Verge reported that this feature will give Instagram feedback that will help it prioritise bug fixes. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram on Thursday announced that it has begun testing the ability for people to add music to their feed posts, in three countries, including India.

The other two countries, where this feature will first be tested, are Brazil and Turkey.

"With this test, Instagram hopes to give its community a way to add a soundtrack to their Feed photos, like they can with Reels and Stories already. If a user clicks on the song, they will be taken to an audio page that showcases all Feed posts that have used that song," the company said in a statement.

This feature is being tested with a small percentage of Instagram's global community and expanded based on the learning and feedback from the Instagram community.

Meanwhile, Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Wednesday said that the company has added two new features to improve user experience, including a "rage shake" that will let users report a problem more quickly.

The Verge reported that this feature will give Instagram feedback that will help it prioritise bug fixes.

The other new feature Instagram shipped on Wednesday is what Mosseri called a "finally" feature -- the ability to delete a single image from a photo carousel.

At the moment, the carousel feature is only available for iOS users in US.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Instagram
World news
Technology News

What's Brewing

France bans wild animals in circuses

France bans wild animals in circuses

Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Nayanthara movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Nayanthara movies

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

 