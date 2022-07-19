Instagram to let shoppers pay for products via DM

Instagram to let shoppers pay for products via DM

'We are introducing a new way to make a purchase on Instagram -- right where you chat,' the company said in a blogpost

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • Jul 19 2022, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 12:28 ist
Using this new feature, small business owners will be able to chat with customers in real-time to answer questions and confirm purchase details. Credit: Reuters

Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has announced that it will allow shoppers in the US to be able to pay for products directly in messages.

The company said it wants to help people start conversations with businesses they care about and help them find and buy products they love in an easy, seamless experience, right from the chat thread.

"We are introducing a new way to make a purchase on Instagram -- right where you chat," the company said in a blogpost.

Read | Instagram tests new feature for disappearing content

"Finally, you will be able to use Meta Pay to complete purchases, making checkout even easier in just a few taps," it added.

Using this new feature, small business owners will be able to chat with customers in real-time to answer questions and confirm purchase details.

They can create a payment request with item description and price and request and collect payment.

And when businesses are ready to set up their digital storefront, they can use Shops on Instagram and Facebook, the company said.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Instagram
Online shopping
Technology
Technology News
Meta

What's Brewing

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

My foreign city

My foreign city

US lawmakers aim to protect married same-sex couples

US lawmakers aim to protect married same-sex couples

DH Toon | Citizens burdened with GST, communal violence

DH Toon | Citizens burdened with GST, communal violence

Consumption of aerated, sugary drinks rises in India

Consumption of aerated, sugary drinks rises in India

'Shocking' report says Australia wildlife in retreat

'Shocking' report says Australia wildlife in retreat

 