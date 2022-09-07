Instagram to scale back shopping features

Instagram to scale back shopping features amid commerce retreat

Staff were notified that Instagram's existing shopping page will eventually disappear, according to the report on Tuesday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 07 2022, 07:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 07:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Meta Platforms Inc's Instagram is planning to drastically scale back its shopping features as it shifts the focus of its e-commerce efforts to those that directly drive advertising, the Information reported, citing an internal memo.

Staff were notified that Instagram's existing shopping page will eventually disappear, according to the report on Tuesday.

Over the next few months Instagram will test a simpler and less personalized version of the shopping page known internally as "Tab Lite", the Information reported.

The company would launch a public test, starting Wednesday, on the changes to its app designed to switch users to the "Tab Lite" version of the shopping page, the report said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Instagram
Business News
Meta
Technology News

What's Brewing

UK's 'other Liz Truss' shoots her way into Twitter fame

UK's 'other Liz Truss' shoots her way into Twitter fame

Now, a matchmaking app for LGBTQIA+ persons in India

Now, a matchmaking app for LGBTQIA+ persons in India

No gamma rays from dwarf galaxy solves astronomy puzzle

No gamma rays from dwarf galaxy solves astronomy puzzle

Ant attack forces people to flee Odisha village

Ant attack forces people to flee Odisha village

Dream and believe: Suriya on finishing 25 yrs in cinema

Dream and believe: Suriya on finishing 25 yrs in cinema

 