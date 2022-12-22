Intel splits graphic chips unit into two

Intel Corp is splitting its graphic chips unit into two, the company said on Wednesday, as it realigns the business to better compete with Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices.
The consumer graphics unit will be combined with Intel's client computing group, which makes chips for personal computers, while accelerated computing teams will join its data center and artificial intelligence (AI) business, the company said.
The move comes as Intel doubles down on accelerated computing, a growing segment dominated by Nvidia as AI use surges.
"I don't think it changes much (if anything) other than aligning the products with the respective sales organizations they fit with vs. having them as a discrete segment," Wedbush Securities analyst Matthew Bryson said.
Raja Koduri, who led the graphic chips unit, will return to his role as chief architect and oversee the company's long-term technology and chip design strategy.
Koduri, who has led graphics technology ventures at iPhone maker Apple and AMD, joined Intel in 2017.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
NASA retires InSight lander after four years on Mars
DH Toon | Covid re-emerges as war rages on
Who is the 'bikini killer' Charles Sobhraj?
How to build out the universe using only Mathematics
Chicken tikka masala inventor dies aged 77
'You're servant': IndiGo passenger, crew fight mid-air
Scientists create male, female cells from single person
Eye-for-an-eye sharia justice returns to Afghan courts
B'luru techie found dead in car with plastic on face
Viral video: Rahul pushes down party worker's phone