Intel unveils new Core i9 series, world's fastest desktop processor

American semiconductor major Intel unveiled the new Core i9 series, touted to be the world's fastest computer processor to date.

Intel's 13th Gen Core i9 13900KS series is the successor of the i9-13900K, which was launched in 2022. Without overclocking, it promises to deliver up to 6.0 gigahertz (GHz) max turbo frequency out of the box, the first CPU to touch that threshold.

It boasts Intel Thermal Velocity Boost, which ensures the PC maintains operable temperature even when put under heavy tasks such as video rendering, and playing graphics-rich games.

Also, it comes with Intel Adaptive Boost Technology for improved gaming performance by opportunistically allowing higher multicore turbo frequencies.

It houses 24 cores (eight Performance-cores and 16 Efficient-cores) with 32 threads, 150W processor base power, 36MB Intel Smart Cache, and a total of 20 PCIe lanes (16 PCIe 5.0 and four PCIe 4.0 lanes).

It supports up to DDR5 5600 MT/s and DDR4 3200 MT/s. It is compatible with Z790 and Z690 motherboards, with the latest BIOS recommended for the best gaming and content creation experience.

Intel's new 13th Gen Core i9 13900KS series is available starting at $699 (approx.Rs 56,914) around the world.

