iOS 16: Apple to bring more filters to Messages app in India

In 2020, Apple introduced a couple of useful SMS filters-- transactions and promotions, to separate the important texts from the annoying ads.

Now, the company is all set to bring around 12 more sub-categories to further improve the user experience on the Messages app on iPhones.

In the recently released iOS 16 developer beta, Apple has revealed that it has split the aforementioned two filters further into sub-folders for the Indian market. Apple has noticed that customers are flooded with marketing text messages in numerous forms and to declutter the Messages app's inbox, it is bringing more categories.



Apple is bringing 12 more filters to the Messages app with iOS 16 update. Credit: Apple



Under the Promotions- users will find Offers, Coupons, and Others.

And, in the Transactions-- there are Finance, Reminders, Orders, Health, Public Services, Weather, Carrier, Rewards, and Others.

This way, users will be able to search the messages for coupons or OTP for the transaction completion easily and faster than before.

For instance, the bank transactions appear in Finance, the food or commercial delivery messages are organized under Orders, while important events and to-do's appear in the Reminders folder.

In a related development, Apple is also bringing more useful privacy features with iOS 16. Once updated to the new OS, iPhones will be able to skip CAPTCHA verification on most of the websites and apps.

