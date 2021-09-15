iPhone 13 launch effect: Apple reduces prices of older iPhone models

Apple on Tuesday (September 14) unveiled the new-generation iPhone 13 series mobiles during the special virtual 'California streaming' event.

Like the previous years, Cupertino-based company has slashed the prices of the older iPhone models across several global regions including India.

With the launch of the iPhone 13, older models such as iPhone 12, and 12 mini have received price-cut of Rs 14,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

Apple has removed the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max from the product listing on its official online store, but are available with discounts on authorised retail prices on Flipkart, Amazon, and partner retail stores.

During the launch, the iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) base model cost Rs 1,19,900 and now, it is available for Rs 1,06,900, that's Rs 13,000 less than the MRP. Similarly, the iPhone 12 Pro Max's starting price is now Rs 1,15,900 for 128GB against MRP Rs 1,29,900. It has received a price cut of Rs 14,000.

As for as the iPhone 11 is concerned, the base variant 64GB is now available for Rs 49,900 against MRP (2020) Rs 54,900. That's Rs 5,000 discount. However, the iPhone SE (2020) price remains the same at Rs 39,900.

New prices of old Apple iPhone models:

Models Storage Launch Price New Price Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB Rs 1,59,900 Rs 1,55,900 256GB Rs 1,39,900 Rs 1,25,900 128GB Rs 1,29,900 Rs 1,15,900 Apple iPhone 12 Pro 512GB Rs 1,49,900 Rs 1,39,900 256GB Rs 1,39,900 Rs 1,18,900 128GB Rs 1,19,900 Rs 1,06,900 Apple iPhone 12 256GB Rs 94,900 Rs 80,900 128GB Rs 84,900 Rs 70,900 64GB Rs 79,900 Rs 65,900 Apple iPhone 12 mini 256GB Rs 84,900 Rs 74,900 128GB Rs 74,900 Rs 64,900 64GB Rs 64,900 Rs 59,900 Apple iPhone 11 128GB Rs Rs 59,900 Rs 54,900 64GB Rs Rs 54,900 Rs 49,900

For the uninitiated, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED in a new entry-level capacity of 128GB for double the storage, as well as 256GB and 512GB capacities.

Customers in India and 40 plus countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max beginning at 5:30 pm IST on Friday, September 17, with availability beginning Friday, September 24.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro price starts at Rs 1,19,900 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max begins at Rs 1,29,900.

