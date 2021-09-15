Apple reduces prices of older iPhone models

iPhone 13 launch effect: Apple reduces prices of older iPhone models

Apple is offering discounts on older iPhones ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 14,000 in India.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 15 2021, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 13:44 ist

Apple on Tuesday (September 14) unveiled the new-generation iPhone 13 series mobiles during the special virtual 'California streaming' event.

Like the previous years, Cupertino-based company has slashed the prices of the older iPhone models across several global regions including India.

With the launch of the iPhone 13, older models such as iPhone 12, and 12 mini have received price-cut of Rs 14,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. 

Must read | Apple unveils iPhone 13, 13 Pro series with upgraded camera; India price, availability details

Apple has removed the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max from the product listing on its official online store, but are available with discounts on authorised retail prices on Flipkart, Amazon, and partner retail stores.

Must read | Apple iPhone 12 Pro review: Back to the future

During the launch, the iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) base model cost Rs 1,19,900 and now, it is available for Rs 1,06,900, that's Rs 13,000 less than the MRP. Similarly, the iPhone 12 Pro Max's starting price is now Rs 1,15,900 for 128GB against MRP Rs 1,29,900. It has received a price cut of Rs 14,000.

Must read | Apple iPhone 12 review: Rock solid premium mobile

As for as the iPhone 11 is concerned, the base variant 64GB is now available for Rs 49,900 against MRP (2020) Rs 54,900. That's Rs 5,000 discount. However, the iPhone SE (2020) price remains the same at Rs 39,900.

Must read | Apple iPhone 12 mini review: A small wonder

New prices of old Apple iPhone models:

ModelsStorageLaunch PriceNew Price
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max512GBRs 1,59,900Rs 1,55,900
256GBRs 1,39,900Rs 1,25,900
128GBRs 1,29,900Rs 1,15,900
Apple iPhone 12 Pro512GBRs 1,49,900Rs 1,39,900
256GBRs 1,39,900Rs 1,18,900
128GBRs 1,19,900Rs 1,06,900
Apple iPhone 12256GBRs 94,900Rs 80,900
128GBRs 84,900Rs 70,900
64GBRs 79,900Rs 65,900
Apple iPhone 12 mini256GBRs 84,900Rs 74,900
128GBRs 74,900Rs 64,900
64GBRs 64,900Rs 59,900
Apple iPhone 11128GBRs Rs 59,900Rs 54,900
64GBRs Rs 54,900Rs 49,900

Must read | iPhone 11 review: The go-to Apple mobile

For the uninitiated, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED in a new entry-level capacity of 128GB for double the storage, as well as 256GB and 512GB capacities.

Customers in India and 40 plus countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max beginning at 5:30 pm IST on Friday, September 17, with availability beginning Friday, September 24.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro price starts at  Rs 1,19,900 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max begins at Rs 1,29,900.

Must read | Apple iPhone SE (2020) review: Dainty but Powerful!

 Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DH Tech
Technology News
Apple

What's Brewing

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Grey, blue, green: The chromatics of a hydrogen economy

Grey, blue, green: The chromatics of a hydrogen economy

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

DH Toon | Remembering 'Abba Jaan' of the nation

DH Toon | Remembering 'Abba Jaan' of the nation

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

 