iPhone 14's Crash Detection feature saves owner's life in California

Though iPhone 14 is a moderate upgrade over the previous edition, the latest model boasts a new potential life-saving feature 'Crash Detection'. Yes, this very feature had caused false triggers during the roller coaster rides in the US and Europe, the follow-up updates have reduced the issue.

But, it continues to save the lives of the owners during vehicle accidents. In the latest incident, a California man was rescued thanks to the Crash Detection feature, which led to emergency responders reaching the victim in the nick of time.

The man, whose name is yet to be released to media, accidentally drove off 400 feet down the cliff last Friday night (July 21). Thankfully, his iPhone 14's crash detection feature worked.



The Crash Detection feature is exclusive to iPhone 14, 14 Pro models and Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra for now. Credit: Apple



Once the device senses the severe crash, it flashes a 20-second countdown to ascertain if it was a false alarm. And, if the user doesn't respond, it will automatically call the local emergency response team and also share the location GPS details for faster rescue.

A view of the car where it landed. pic.twitter.com/w2WwQkdkn1 — Mike Leum (@Resqman) July 22, 2023

On Twitter, local rescue responder Mike Leum, who attended to the injured person, said the latter had suffered a head injury. If the iPhone failed to send the SOS crash alert, the victim would have bled to death.

Leum and his team soon after receiving the message reached the spot around 10:51 PM. Despite the dark and bushy terrain, they were able to finally locate him and also managed to airlift him through a rescue helicopter to reach the hospital as soon as possible. The injured person is still recuperating in hospital.

