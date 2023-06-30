iPhone users can finally edit 'sent' WhatsApp messages

iPhone users can now finally edit 'sent' WhatsApp messages

It should be noted that users only get 15 minutes time to edit the 'sent' message on WhatsApp for iOS.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 30 2023, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 15:38 ist
WhatsApp logo. Credit: REUTERS FILE PHOTO

WhatsApp earlier in the month announced to bring the 'edit' feature for sent messages on iPhones. However, the company had said that it will take a few weeks to reach all users.

Now, the 'edit' option for sent messages is finally available on WhatsApp for iPhones in India.

Here's how to edit a 'sent' message on WhatsApp:
Step 1: Just long press on the sent message in the app and there you will see the 'Edit' option below the Copy option (see the screenshot below)


Steps on how to edit sent messages on WhatsApp. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Step 2: Once you select the 'Edit' option, you will be able to correct the spelling or even add more context to the conversation 
Step 2: After the correction, tap the white ticker with blue background and the message will be

However, the user gets only 15 minutes of time, and after that user won't be able to edit the sent messages on WhatsApp. Also, the message will also come with the label 'edited' below the message.

It should be noted that this edit message feature is being rolled out in phases and it may take two more weeks to reach all corners of the world.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
iOS
WhatsApp
iPhone

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards

Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards

Mumbai rains: Traffic hit, local trains slow down

Mumbai rains: Traffic hit, local trains slow down

In Pics | Rahul meets violence-hit people in Manipur

In Pics | Rahul meets violence-hit people in Manipur

PM Modi takes metro on his way to Delhi University

PM Modi takes metro on his way to Delhi University

Chinese company to pay employees 1 bn yuan to have kids

Chinese company to pay employees 1 bn yuan to have kids

Bear Grylls sees AI as next ‘survival skill’

Bear Grylls sees AI as next ‘survival skill’

Women protest against Manipur CM's possible resignation

Women protest against Manipur CM's possible resignation

Quran burning in Sweden sparks outrage in Muslim world

Quran burning in Sweden sparks outrage in Muslim world

 