iPhone users can now finally edit 'sent' WhatsApp messages

WhatsApp earlier in the month announced to bring the 'edit' feature for sent messages on iPhones. However, the company had said that it will take a few weeks to reach all users.

Now, the 'edit' option for sent messages is finally available on WhatsApp for iPhones in India.

Here's how to edit a 'sent' message on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Just long press on the sent message in the app and there you will see the 'Edit' option below the Copy option (see the screenshot below)



Steps on how to edit sent messages on WhatsApp. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Step 2: Once you select the 'Edit' option, you will be able to correct the spelling or even add more context to the conversation

Step 2: After the correction, tap the white ticker with blue background and the message will be

However, the user gets only 15 minutes of time, and after that user won't be able to edit the sent messages on WhatsApp. Also, the message will also come with the label 'edited' below the message.

It should be noted that this edit message feature is being rolled out in phases and it may take two more weeks to reach all corners of the world.

