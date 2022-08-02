iQOO 9T with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 silicon launched in India

Emerging player iQOO on Tuesday (August 2) unveiled the new premium phone iQOO 9T in India.

It comes in two colours-- alpha black and white legend. It features a 6.78-inch full HD+(2400×1080p) AMOLED display, support HDR10+, and 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and dual-sIM slots, and the front panel is protected by SCHOTT Xensation α (alpha) glass shield.

Inside, it houses a 4nm class 3.2Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor backed by Adreno 730 GPU, Android 12 with Funtouch OS 23, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage and a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a V1+ imaging chipset-powered triple-camera module-- main 50MP camera (with 1/1.57-inch Samsung GN5 sensor, f/1.75, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by 13MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor (with Samsung ISOCELL 3L6 CMOS sensor, f/2.2) and 12MP telephoto camera (with Sony IMX663 sensor, f/1.98, 2x optical zoom, 20x digital zoom) with LED flash on the back. It also features a 16MP sensor (f/2.45) on the front for selfies and video chatting.



iQOO 9T alpha black model. Credit: iQOO India



The company is offering the iQOO 9T in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively.

iQOO 9T vs competition

The new iQOO 9T will be up against Samsung Galaxy S22 (review) series, Oppo Reno8 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro, and iPhone 12 (review) series among others.

