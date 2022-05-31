iQOO Neo 6 with triple-camera launched in India

Emerging smartphone-maker iQOO launched a new mid-range Neo 6 series in India.

It sports a 6.62-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) AMOLED with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 105% NTSC color gamut, and up to 1,300 nits brightness. It supports an in-display fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, and dual-SIM slots.

iQOO Neo 6 is powered by a 7nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset with Adreno 650 GPU, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12, and a 4,700mAh battery with 80W charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the new phone houses a triple-camera module--64MP (with Samsung GW1P sensor, f/1.89, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 12MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2) 2MP B&W portrait sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. And, on the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video chatting.



The new iQOO Neo 6 series in cyber rage colour. Credit: iQOO India



The new iQOO phone will be available in two colours--cyber rage and dark nova. Also, it comes in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively on Amazon and iQOO store.

iQOO Neo 6 vs competition

The new phone will be competing with Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Motorola Moto Edge 30, and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, among others.

