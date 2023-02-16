iQOO Neo 7 with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC launched

As advertised, emerging smartphone maker iQOO on Thursday (February 16) unveiled the new premium mid-range Neo 7 series in India.

It sports a 6.78-inch full HD+(2400×1080p) AMOLED screen, supports HDR10+, and 120Hz refresh rate. It also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, stereo speakers, an Infrared sensor, and a Type-C port.

Inside, it is powered by a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, which can clock peak CPU speed up to 3.1GHz, which can help the phone deliver smooth performance in terms of app loading, operating camera and most importantly offering a lag-free gaming experience. It also comes with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 5G modem and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge capability.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses a triple camera module-- main 64MP (f/1.79, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by 2MP (f/2.4) depth and 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensors with LED flash on the back. It also sports a 16MP (f/2.45) camera on the front for selfies and video chatting.



iQOO Neo 7 comes in two colour options. Credit: iQOO Neo 7



iQOO Neo 7 comes in two colours-- frost blue and interstellar black. It will be available in two configurations- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively. For a limited time, the devices can be purchased with cash discounts via HDFC, ICICI, and SBI cards on Amazon and iQOO e-store.

