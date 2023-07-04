iQOO Neo7 Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 launched in India

As advertised, iQOO on Tuesday (July 4) unveiled the company's brand new premium 5G phone Neo7 Pro in India.

iQOO Neo7 Pro features a 6.78-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) AMOLED screen, supports 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and up to 1500 nits brightness and comes with Pixelworks, a dedicated display chip, which promises a better viewing experience on the phone.

It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, a dedicated infrared sensor (to control smart gadgets at home) and also supports dual-SIM slots (type: nano).



iQOO Neo7 Pro Dark Storm model. Credit: iQOO India



The company is offering two colours Fearless Flame (orange) and Dark Storm (blue). The former comes with a premium leather-like texture back cover. On the other hand, the blue variant sports AG glass with a matte finish to offer a tactile feel. Both phones will do great repelling fingerprint smudges.

Inside, as mentioned in the headline, the new iQOO phone boasts Qualcomm's reliable 4nm class Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 silicon with Adreno 730 GPU. It is more than enough to deliver smooth performance be it playing games or operating a camera to record 4K videos.

It also comes with 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

As far as the photography is concerned, it comes with a triple camera module-- main 50M (1/1.57-inch Samsung GN5 sensor, f/1.88, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide camera with (f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.45) sensor.



iQOO Neo7 Pro Fearless Flame model. Credit: iQOO India



The company is offering the iQOO Neo7 Pro in configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively. And, they come with two years warranty. It is available for pre-booking on Amazon and will be up for sale from July 15 onwards.

Customers who pre-order the device, can avail of one extra year warranty coverage, that's three years of coverage in total.

iQOO Neo7 Pro vs competitors

It will be up against popular brands such as Galaxy A54 5G (review), Google Pixel 7a, and OnePlus 11R (review), among others

Must read | Google Pixel 7a review: Mid-range phone with flagship camera hardware

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech