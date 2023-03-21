iQOO Z7 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC launched in India

Emerging smartphone brand iQOO on Tuesday (March 21) unveiled new mid-range Z7 5G series in India.

It sports a 6.38-inch full HD+2400×1080p) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, supports up to 1300 nits peak brightness, and is protected with Schott Xensation glass shield and also comes with IP54 dust-and-water splash resistant certification.

It also features a hybrid dual-slot tray (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card), an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Inside, it comes with a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, which is capable of ensuring the phone runs smoothly be it in terms of day-to-day activities like using multiple apps, web browsing, messaging, answering phone calls, streaming video content on OTT apps, operating camera and even heavy-duty tasks such as playing games.

The phone runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13, features 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 4,500mAh battery with a 44W fast charger.



iQOO Z7 5G launched in India. Picture Credit: iQOO



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a dual camera module-- main 64MP (with ISOCELL GW3 sensor, f/1.79) backed by 2MP depth sensor ( f/2.4), 4K 30fps video recording capability and LED flash on the back. It also houses a 16MP camera (f/2.0) on the front.

The new iQOO Z7 comes in two colors- Norway blue and Pacific night. It will be available in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999. With special launch offers, they are available at discounted prices up to Rs 17,499 and Rs 18,499, respectively.

iQOO Z7 vs competition

It will be up against Redmi Note 12, Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Poco X5, and Realme 10 Pro, among others in India.

