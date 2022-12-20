It's confirmed! OnePlus 11 5G to launch on this date

OnePlus had a rather sombre year with just iterative upgrades in terms of premium smartphones but ended with the surprise launch of the computer Monitor X 27, E 24 series.

In 2023, OnePlus has big plans. After announcing to release of the new mechanical keyboard in February, the company has confirmed to unveil two new flagship products-- OnePlus 11 along with OnePlus Buds Pro 2-- on February 7.

The company has even opened the pre-event programme 'The Lab' for fans to test the upcoming device much before the launch and offer feedback to OnePlus and a few lucky winners, will also get to keep it with themselves.

On the OnePlus 11 5G webpage, the company has revealed the new phone will bring back the trademark alert slider, which went missing in the predecessor OnePlus 10 series. Many fans were a bit disappointed with OnePlus dropping the ring slider. The latter had defended the move, as it created design limitations in terms of slim sleek structure.



The Lab Programme teaser. Credit: OnePlus India



Now, based on the feedback, the OnePlus 11 5G will have an alert slider and also boast a Hasselblad camera system. The design, particularly the big circular back camera module with three sensors and LED flash looks fascinating and we are keen to test it out early next year.

OnePlus is also bringing Buds Pro 2. The teaser image confirms it will have a long stem and come with an in-ear design and silicone tips to offer a better and more comfortable fit to the ears and listen to music or podcasts for long hours.

OnePlus is hosting an event titled Cloud 11 in New Delhi at 7:30 pm IST on February 7.

