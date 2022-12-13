JellyCar Worlds makes debut on Apple Arcade

With each passing month, Apple is adding new and classic gaming apps to its exclusive Arcade subscription service, offering an ad-free playing experience on supported iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Now, as we look forward to the new year 2023, Apple introduced the all-new JellyCar Worlds to Arcade.

The new version is a modern take on the classic JellyCar Worlds game. It retains the old charm featuring the same distinctive soft body physics and gameplay. Players have to travel through multiple worlds made of jelly, in a car also made of jelly.

Players will utilise the vehicle and environment’s gelatinous nature to navigate levels, overcome obstacles, and find the exit. Users can also create custom car designs and even have the ability to record custom sound effects.



JellyCar Worlds is now available on Apple Arcade. Credit: Apple



Also, Sneaky Sasquatch, which was launched in 2019, has grown to become popular on Apple Arcade and is now getting a new major content update.

The gameplay is pretty straightforward. Players have to emulate Sasquatch's behaviour to keep a low profile and continue to lead life. He/she has to sneak around campsites, eat food from unguarded picnic baskets and like any other cartoon-inspired games, there are some comic human elements. Sasquatch has to dress up in human disguises, get forklift certified and work at a seaport, invest in a spaghetti-based business venture, go scuba diving with your dog, and so much more.



Sneaky Sasquatch gets a new update on Apple Arcade. Credit: Apple



In the latest update, Sasquatch is said to be running for mayor. However, the latter's home is once again in danger and can only be saved by running a successful election campaign to become the mayor. So, players will be tasked with putting up signs, advertising on billboards, shaking hands with townspeople, befriending as many humans as possible, and more.

Besides Sneaky Sasquatch, several other games such as Bloons TD 6+, Fruit Ninja Classic+, Horizon Chase 2, stitch., Solitaire Stories, and SongPop Party are also getting updates with new themes and levels, promising to improve the gaming experience.

