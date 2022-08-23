Jetpack Joyride 2 debuts on Apple Arcade

The much anticipated mobile game Jetpac Joyride 2 has made its way to Apple Arcade.

As the name suggests, it is a squeal to the iconic and acclaimed mobile classic that features favorite jetpack pilot Barry Steakfries.

It boasts reimagined HD graphics, new animations, new mechanics, and a new way of playing. Barry will also get new equipment and weapons to fight new enemies.

Like in the prequel, Barry once again tries to wreak havoc on the scientists’ mysterious experiments as he jets through their secret laboratories and disrupts their evil plans.

Add to that, three games--Simon’s Cat — Story Time, Cooking Mama: Cuisine! and Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis have received updates, bringing new features, levels, and more.



Jetpack Joyride 2. Credit: Apple Arcade



Later this month, Love You to Bits+, a fun and cute gaming app coming to Apple Arcade on August 26. It offers visually appealing, puzzle-filled, point-and-click, sci-fi adventure spanning all around the universe.

Read more | Amazing Bomberman and more coming to Apple Arcade this August

For the uninitiated, Apple Arcade is available for Rs 99 per month with a one-month free trial. Also, Apple Arcade can be subscribed to via Apple One’s Individual (Rs 195) and Family (Rs 365) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.

Also, there is Apple One bundle subscription for individuals and family for Rs 195/month and Rs 365/month, respectively. In addition to Arcade, users get access to Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and iCloud storage (50GB for individuals and 200GB for family)

With Apple Arcade, device users get exclusive gaming apps and there will no ads.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.