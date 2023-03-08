Jio extends 5G coverage to 27 more cities, now covers 331 cities across India

Jio extends 5G coverage to 27 more cities

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 08 2023, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 15:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Reliance Jio, the country's largest telecom operator, on Wednesday announced the launch of its 5G services in 27 more cities of 13 states and union territories to extend its network of ultra high-speed telephony to 331 cities across India.

Jio True 5G is now available in 27 additional cities in states like Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, the company said in a statement.

Starting March 8, 2023, Jio users in these 27 cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps speeds, at no additional cost, it said.

Its billionaire chairman Mukesh Ambani had previously announced that Jio's 5G services will cover the entire country by the end of 2023.

"Starting today, the technological advantages of high-speed internet, low-latency, stand-alone True 5G services shall be made available to the people and businesses of 27 (more) cities," the statement said. "Jio True 5G offers lightning-fast speeds of up to 1 Gbps, enabling seamless streaming of high-definition content, immersive and interactive viewing, and cloud gaming".

The technology also promises to enhance the capabilities of emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR), paving the way for innovative applications in nation-building areas like healthcare, education, and agriculture.

Jio spokesperson said, "We want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in 2023. By December 2023, Jio True 5G will cover every town/city in the country."

