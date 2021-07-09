Jio tops 4G chart with 21.9 Mbps download speed in June, Vodafone Idea fastest in upload: Trai

Jio tops 4G chart with 21.9 Mbps download speed in June

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 09 2021, 18:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 18:20 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Reliance Jio continues to maintain a leadership position in the 4G internet segment with a 21.9 megabits per second average download speed in June, while Vodafone Idea topped the chart in the upload segment with 6.2 Mbps data speed, according to the latest data published by telecom regulator Trai.

Reliance Jio's 4G network speed marginally increased and it was over three times higher than that of the nearest competitor Vodafone Idea, which showed an average download speed of 6.5 Mbps.

Airtel's average 4G download speed improved marginally and was still the lowest at 5 Mbps, according to data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Thursday.

The download speed helps consumers access content from the internet, while upload speed helps them send or share pictures or videos to their contacts.

According to Trai, Vodafone Idea had an average upload speed of 6.2 Mbps in May. It was followed by Reliance Jio with an upload speed of 4.8 Mbps and Bharti Airtel with 3.9 Mbps.

State-owned telecom operator BSNL has rolled out 4G service in select areas but its network speed did not figure in the Trai chart.

The average speed is computed by Trai based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

Reliance Jio
internet connection
Vodafone Idea

