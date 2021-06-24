JioPhone Next: Ambani's answer to make India '2G mukt'

JioPhone Next: Mukesh Ambani's answer to make India '2G mukt'

The phone will be available from September 10

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 24 2021, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 15:29 ist
Credit: Screenshot of live webcast

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Google and Reliance Jio have jointly developed the world's cheapest smartphone in India, JioPhone Next.

At the Reliance Industries AGM, Ambani stated that the smartphone is in pursuit to make India '2G mukt'. The phone will be available from Ganesh Chathurthi on September 10. However, he did not reveal a specific price for the product.

"It will be powered by an optimised version of the Android OS, developed by the Mountain View-based software conglomerate and Jio. The phone will have cutting-edge features," said Ambani.

More to follow...

Check out DH latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Google
Jio
Reliance Industries Ltd

What's Brewing

See you in 17 years: US's cicada plague winds down

See you in 17 years: US's cicada plague winds down

Churchill painting sells for $1.85 mn in NY auction

Churchill painting sells for $1.85 mn in NY auction

Venice could be ‘cruising’ into endangerment

Venice could be ‘cruising’ into endangerment

Did Cong prescribe right medicine to its Kerala unit?

Did Cong prescribe right medicine to its Kerala unit?

India, recognise your 'Mongoloid' face and own it

India, recognise your 'Mongoloid' face and own it

 