JioPhone Next: Mukesh Ambani's answer to make India '2G mukt'

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Google and Reliance Jio have jointly developed the world's cheapest smartphone in India, JioPhone Next.

At the Reliance Industries AGM, Ambani stated that the smartphone is in pursuit to make India '2G mukt'. The phone will be available from Ganesh Chathurthi on September 10. However, he did not reveal a specific price for the product.

"It will be powered by an optimised version of the Android OS, developed by the Mountain View-based software conglomerate and Jio. The phone will have cutting-edge features," said Ambani.

More to follow...

