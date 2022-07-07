July 2022: Best mid-range smartphones to buy now

Smartphones have become an indispensable part of our life. During the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns, people old and young relied on phones to work and study online to improve their skill sets. It is very difficult to travel or even stay at home without smartphones. But, they too have a shelf life and if properly not taken care, will conk off any time.

If you are in the market looking for a new mid-range phone in the range of Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, DH lists some of the noteworthy handsets worth checking out.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G

It features a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2404 ×1080p) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and supports up to 1300 nits brightness. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2).

It houses a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor with Adreno 642L GPU, Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 4,700mAh battery with 66W charger, triple-camera module-- 64MP (f/1.79) + 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor + 2MP (f/2.4) 4cm macro camera with LED flash on the back and a 16MP (f/2.0) snapper on the front.



Vivo T1 Pro 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Vivo T1 Pro 5G is available in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 23,999 and Rs 24,999 , respectively.

Read more | Vivo T1 Pro 5G review

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display, 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. It comes with comes hybrid dual-SIM slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano-SIM-2 or microSD card), and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Inside it houses a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, Android 12-based OneUI 4.1, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (expandable up to 1TB), a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support, triple-camera module--108MP (f/1.8) + 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera backed by 2MP (f/2.4) depth and 2MP macro (f/2.4 ) cameras with LED flash on the back and a 32MP (f/2.2) snapper on the front.



Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It is available in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 23,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively.

Read more | Samsung Galaxy M53 5G review

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

It features a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1200 nits. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield, IP53 water splash rating, hybrid SIM (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card), IR blaster, and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Under-the-hood, it ships with 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core CPU, Adreno 619L GPU, 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage(expandable up to 1TB), a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charger, triple camera module-- main 108MP (with Samsung HM2 sensor, f/1.9) + 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash on the back and a 16MP (f/2.4) front camera for selfies and video chatting.



Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It comes in three configurations-- 6GB RAM+ 128GB storagen, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs. 20,999, Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.

Read more | Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G review

OnePlus Nord CE 2

It comes with a 6.43-inch full HD+(1,080 x 2,400p) fluid AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate, pixel density of 409 ppi (pixels per inch), HDR10+ content and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

Inside, it comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset with ARM Mali-G68 GPU, 6GB/8GB RAM, Android 11-based OxygenOS, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W SuperVooc charger, triple camera module— main 64MP (0.7mm pixel size, f/1.7) backed by an 8MP (f/2.2) 119-degree ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro (f/2.4) with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) with LED flash on the back, and a 16MP (with Sony IMX471, f/2.4, EIS) snapper on the front.



OnePlus Nord CE 2. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It is available in two variants— 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage— for Rs 23,999 and 24,999, respectively.

Read more | OnePlus Nord CE 2nd Gen Review

Realme 9 Pro Plus

It features a 6.43-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

It houses a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 920 CPU with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU backed by 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.2) storage, Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, 4,500mAh battery with 60W charger support, a triple camera module- 50MP (Sony IMX766 sensor, f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by 8MP (with Sony IMX355, f/2.2) ultra-wide camera and 2MP (f/2.4) 4cm macro camera with Galaxycore GC02M1 sensor and LED flash on the back and a 16MP (with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.4) camera on the front.



Realme 9 Pro Plus. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It comes in three configurations- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage for-- Rs 24,999, Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively.

Read more | Realme 9 Pro Plus Review

