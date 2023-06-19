June 2023 update: Google brings Macro video mode and more for Pixel phones

Search engine giant Google has announced the June 2023 update for Pixel phones. The latest software is bringing a lot of new features to improve user experience in terms of performance, battery charging, and photography.

Some of the important features include Macro Mode in video for Pixel 7 Pro. With this, device users can record videos up close to the subject to get all the minute and rich details.

For Pixel 6 and newer models, the June 2023 update brings a hands-free timer for the camera. With this, users can capture self-timed photos by simply raising their palms to trigger the timer after setting it for 3 or 10 seconds.



Pixel June 2023 update brings a new hands-free feature camera app. Credit: Google



Google is also improving the visual aspect of the home screen of the Pixel 6 and newer iterations. It is bringing a 3D cinematic effect. With the use of on-device Artificial Intelligence power, Pixel phones can transform 2D wallpaper photos into dynamic 3D scenes for a realistic view.

Also, with the new emoji wallpapers, users can also mix and match over 4,000 emoji with different patterns and colors to create live wallpapers that fit their personality and mood.



Pixel June 2023 update brings new features to wallpapers on Pixel phones. Credit: Google



One of the best features of Pixel phones is the native recorder app, which does an amazing job transcribing the audio compared to any third-party apps. It can even put a label on the individual speaker's speech. This greatly improves the transcribing of multi-person roundtable interviews for journalists. It will also come in handy for office meetings too.

Now, with the June 2023 update, the Pixel 6 and newer model users can export transcripts into Google Docs, generate speaker-labeled video clips and search for speakers within recordings.

Must read | Google Pixel 7 Pro review: Pure Android joy with magical camera

Google was one of the first to bring Car Crash detection to Pixel phones in 2019. Since then, it has saved several people. Now, with the new June update, Pixel phones, in addition to contacting emergency services, can share the user's real-time location and call status with the emergency contacts. This will help loved ones to know whether their friend or family members are safe or not faster.



Pixel June 2023 update brings a new car crash detection feature. Credit: Google



Also, the new update brings redesigned home panel to the lock screen. With this, quick access to Home, users can control smart devices at home.

The new update is improving Adaptive Charging, which will use Google AI to help extend the lifespan of the Pixel phone's battery power-storing capacity for longer. When the user plugs in the phone, it can predict a long charging session based on the previous charging habits, and slowly charge to 100% one hour before it’s expected to be unplugged.

Besides the Adaptive battery charging feature, the new update brings adaptive haptics to Pixel 6a and the latest Pixel 7a. They can now lower vibration intensity when the device detects that it’s on a hard, flat surface like a desk or table.

Must read | Google Pixel 7a review: Mid-range phone with flagship camera hardware

The June update is bringing two new diverse voices to Google Assistant, totaling 12 in U.S. English.

Google has also released a new Pixel Watch update too. It brings improvements to the SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation) feature that can work all night to see changes in patterns and help know the quality of sleep and overall health of the user.

With the new June update, Pixel Watch will be able to send you a notification if your heart rate is unusually high or low.

The new update brings more language support for Google Assistant on Pixel Watch. Also, it brings new tiles options for the Spotify app.

And, Pixel Watch will now be able to automatically pause the run, walk, or bike exercise, if the user needs to stop at a light or take a quick breather – and automatically resume tracking your workout once he/she starts again.

Must read | Google Pixel 7 review: Amazing camera with delightful Android experience

It should be noted that the new June 2023 update is being rolled out in phases and will take a few weeks to reach all corners of the world.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech