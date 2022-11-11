Koo announces 4 new features

Koo announces 4 new features

Koo is a homegrown micro-blogging platform

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 11 2022, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 17:03 ist
Koo logo next to Twitter's on a smartphone. Credit: Reuters Photo

Homegrown micro-blogging platform Koo, on Friday, announced four new features -- 10 profile pictures, save a Koo, schedule a Koo and save drafts.

In a statement, the platform said that the "10 profile pictures" feature will allow users to upload up to 10 images which can be auto-played when someone visits the user's profile.

"We are the first ones to enable users to upload up to 10 profile pictures. We've made it extremely easy for power creators to now save a draft and schedule Koos for a future date and time. Saving a Koo functionality is not available in any other micro-blog. Users have taken really well to these features," Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Koo, said in a statement.

With "schedule a Koo", power creators will be able to schedule a Koo for a future date and time. This will make it simple for creators who prefer to write down several ideas at once but schedule them for different times to avoid crowding the feed of their followers.

Creators can keep their work on a draft before posting it by using the "save drafts" feature. It will give them the freedom to keep making edits before posting.

Instead of the usual responses like Like, Comment, Re-Koo, or Share, users can now "save a Koo". Only the user can see saved Koos, which are accessible from their profile page, the report added.

Koo is currently the second-most popular micro-blog on the internet, with 50 million downloads.

It is available in 10 languages and is currently used by users in more than 100 countries.

