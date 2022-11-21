Koo logs over 1 mn downloads in Brazil

Koo logs over 1 mn downloads within two days of launch in Brazil

Within 48 hours of launch, the platform received a 'tremendous response' from Brazil, Koo said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 21 2022, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 19:08 ist
Twitter-rival Koo aims to cement its position globally. Credit: Reuters Photo

Homegrown microblogging platform Koo App on Monday said it has received a strong response from users in Brazil, logging over 1 million downloads within 48 hours of launch in that market.

Twitter-rival Koo aims to further cement its position globally by making the app available to more countries and launching in multiple global languages.

The announcement comes at a time when billionaire Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, setting in motion massive changes and sacking many employees.

Also Read | Koo offers to hire affected Twitter employees

In a statement on Monday, Koo said: "India’s multilingual microblogging platform, Koo App, was launched in Brazil with the addition of the Portuguese language, making it available in 11 native languages now".

Within 48 hours of launch, the platform received a "tremendous response" from Brazil users with over 1 million user downloads, Koo further said.

Koo occupied the number one spot on both the Android Play Store and Apple App Store for the last few days, it added.

"With a blockbuster entry of an open platform for self-expression in languages, Koo has recently witnessed 2 million Koos and 10 million likes within 48 hours, by users in Brazil alone," the statement said.

Koo CEO and co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna said the support is a testimony that the platform is solving a problem for native language-speaking users not only in India but across the world. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Koo app
Brazil
Business News
Koo

What's Brewing

'Best timing is my timing,' Ronaldo defends interview

'Best timing is my timing,' Ronaldo defends interview

IFFI 2022 opening ceremony in Goa: Star-studded affair

IFFI 2022 opening ceremony in Goa: Star-studded affair

Qatar embraced its big moment but didn’t like the end

Qatar embraced its big moment but didn’t like the end

FIFA says 2.95 million World Cup tickets sold

FIFA says 2.95 million World Cup tickets sold

DH Toon | 'Break language barrier', says PM

DH Toon | 'Break language barrier', says PM

 