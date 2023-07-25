Lenovo brings premium Yoga Book 9i PC with dual-display in India

World’s leading PC maker Lenovo on Tuesday (July 25) launched the multi-utility laptop Yoga Book 9i series in India.

The new Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is touted to be the world’s first full-sized OLED dual-display laptop. It boasts a slim and sleek design language featuring just 16mm thickness and weighs just 1.34kg.

It sports dual pure sight displays — 2 x 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED screens with 400 nits brightness and support Dolby Vision and also features with 5MP IR front camera with E shutter.

Inside, it is powered by an Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage and an 80 Whr battery. With a full charge, it can deliver up to 14 hours of video playback and up to 10 hours of office work in single-screen mode.

On dual-screen mode, it can deliver up to 10 hours of video play and up to seven hours of office work.



Lenovo Yoga Book 9i. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



With a 360-degree hinge mechanism, it supports four modes— book mode, scroll mode, tent mode, and regular laptop mode. It is tailor-made for creative professionals and even regular consumers, who want the best of the latest technology.

Most of the components inside and the outside including the exterior aluminium casing are made of recycled materials and are also touted to be the most durable laptop in its class. And, it is one of the few to be carbon-neutral devices in the industry.

In the retail box, Lenovo is offering digital pen, Keyboard and Folio. The new Yoga Book 9i comes in Tidal Teal colour for Rs 2,24,990.

The company is offering pre-booking offers including a free upgrade to three years of warranty, three years of premium care service, and three years of accidental damage protection. Interested buyers can pre-book it on the Lenovo website and the Yoga Book 9i will be made available in the stores from August 5 onwards in India.