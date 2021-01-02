Lenovo invests $80,000 to implement e-learning classrooms in four Indian states

With declining Covid-19 cases in India, governments of several states have begun easing restrictions on opening schools to select age-group children with the option of online classes.

Computer-maker Lenovo has announced to invest $80,000 (approx. Rs 58,47,380) to improve e-learning in Karnataka, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Manipur.

It will be collaborating with a not-for-profit, Meghshala Trust. The latter offers e-class solutions through a mobile application to several thousand schools in the aforementioned states.

The Meghashala mobile app comes with curriculum-aligned, self-guided lessons for the children. Additionally, it offers short professional development modules for teachers, e-lessons by teachers for students’ use.

Further Meghashala and science experiments and math learning content available on the Meghshala YouTube channel. As per the statistics, Meghshala App usage has been recorded as 13,600 hours in total and 1,795,703 slides were browsed this year. So far, the Meghshala app has registered more than 18,000 app downloads in India.

“ 'Smarter Technology for All' forms the fabric of the Lenovo and Motorola business as well as our social outlook. This philosophy underpins our mission to empower diverse, underserved, and underprivileged populations by increasing access to STEM education to empower communities with technology & opportunity in which we operate to improve their way of living. We believe that one of the most efficient ways to transform the educational system is empowering teachers with the right skills and techniques. Hence, Lenovo has been working with a like-minded organization - Meghshala to empower teachers with training in right skills and techniques” said Mr. Rahul Agarwal, CEO and Managing Director, Lenovo India