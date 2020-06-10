Lenovo launches new IdeaPad Slim 3 series

Popular PC-maker Lenovo launched the new IdeaPad Slim 3 series on Wednesday (June 10) in India.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 comes in two screen sizes-- 14-inch and 15-inch. They feature a full HD (1,920x1,080P) IPS display. They have narrow bezels and come with Dolby Audio system that promised to deliver crystal-clear sound for video, streaming music, or video-chatting. It weighs close to 1.6kg and measures just 19.9mm thin.

Inside, they ship with the 10th-generation Intel iCore processor, Windows 10 series software, and is backed by hybrid SSD storage (there is also HDD option as well). There is special Q-Control technology, which the owner can swap effortlessly between Max Mode, where the CPU takes charge and provides the quickest performance and Stealth Mode for the quietest user experience.

They support Wi-Fi 6 and offer two USB 3.1 ports to enable rapid data transfer. Also, there special privacy shutter feature that physically closes webcam. Depending on the budget, buyers can opt for a generic model with just the power button or go for the fingerprint reader option.

They come with Platinum Grey and Abyss Blue colour options and depending on the hardware configuration, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 series' price range between Rs 26,990 and Rs 40,990.

