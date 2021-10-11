Lenovo stock down 17% after cancelling Shanghai listing

Lenovo stock drops 17% after withdrawing Shanghai listing application

Lenovo said it had done so because of the possibility of the validity of financial information in its prospectus lapsing

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Oct 11 2021, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 14:09 ist
Illustrative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Lenovo Group Ltd saw its stock fall more than 17 per cent on Monday, its biggest intraday decline in over a decade, after the Chinese technology giant withdrew its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) share listing in Shanghai.

The world's biggest personal computer maker on Friday said it would withdraw its application, days after it had been accepted by Shanghai's STAR Market.

On Sunday, Lenovo said it had done so because of the possibility of the validity of financial information in its prospectus lapsing during the application's vetting. It did not detail reasons why the information may no longer be valid.

It also cited "relevant capital market conditions such as the latest circumstances in connection with the listing."

"The group's business operations are in good condition as usual. The withdrawal of the application is not expected to give rise to any adverse impact on the financial positions of the group," Hong Kong-listed Lenovo said in the Sunday statement. 

Check out latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Lenovo
Technology
Business News
shanghai
IPO

What's Brewing

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

 