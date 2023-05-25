LG brings new 2023-series OLED TVs to India

South Korean consumer electronics major LG launched a new line of premium OLED smart TVs in India.

The company is bringing 21 models across different segments including the which includes the World’s only 8K OLED Z3 series.

Other models include the OLED evo Gallery edition G3 Series, OLED evo C3 series, OLED B3, and A3 series TVs.

All the new LG 2023-series TVs come with the Alpha series processor, which is the company's most sophisticated AI-assisted Deep Learning tech to ensure outstanding picture and sound quality.



LG 8K OLED Z3 series. Credit: LG India



The AI Picture Pro promises to offer improved upscaling for better clarity and enhanced dynamic tone mapping, which helps reveal the depth and detail in every frame.

Whereas the AI Picture Pro integrates the picture processing technology that detects and refines important objects, such as people’s faces, to give them a more life-like HDR quality. In addition to fine-tuning image reproduction, the α9 AI Processor Gen 6 powered AI Sound Pro can deliver virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the TVs’ built-in speaker system.

All the new premium LG smart TV come with upgraded OLED evo tech, which promises higher brightness and colour accuracy with amazing clarity and detail.



LG OLED OBJECT Collection POSE series. Credit: LG India



Furthermore, the company is launching a new line of OLED OBJECT Collection POSE, a lifestyle TV and OLED Flex, for gaming enthusiasts. The USP of the new TV is that the owner can bend the screen with 20 different levels of curves to find the ideal arc.

The new LG TVs are available in the widest range of screen sizes from as small as 42-inch to 97-inch.

The G3 OLED evo series is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch. The G3 sports an ultra-seamless One Wall Design. The company has ensured, there won't be any visible gap when wall-mounted.

Furthermore, LG says that its latest OLED TVs are easy to move or mount on the wall due to the use of a composite fiber material.



LG OLED Flex smart monitor. Credit: LG India



On the other hand, LG’s C3 series comes in sizes ranging from 42-inch to 83-inch. LG OLED promises to deliver good picture quality and produce vibrant, accurate colours with deep blacks, and an infinite contrast ratio for remarkably lifelike images.

The price starts from Rs 1,19,990 for OLED42C3 per unit to Rs 75, 00,000 for rollable display TV series.