LG launches new OLED smart TVs in India

South Korean consumer electronics major LG on Tuesday (May 24) launched the new line of OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode)-based smart TVs along with ultra-premium R Signature TV with rollable display panel in New Delhi.

The company is introducing multiple premium variants of smart OLED TVs - G2, C2, Z2, A2, and Signature R OLED series-- with screen sizes ranging between 42-inch and 97-inch with slim bezel design language.

The new G2, C2, and Z2 models come with LG α9 Gen 5 processor backed by the new Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm. The new tech allows the TV chip to individually process over 5,000 areas on the screen, enhancing each to produce a more vivid and detailed image, in both brighter and darker parts of the picture.

Combined with α9 Gen 5 AI processor and AI Sound Pro feature, the OLED TV will be able to up-mix two-channel audio to a virtual 7.1.2 sound allowing the users to hear sound from above and behind them.

The new LG TV run webOS 22, the newest version of LG’s innovative Smart TV operating system. webOS 22 offers several new personalisation options such as customisable user profiles that will enable TV to deliver personalised recommendations in terms of preferred apps and content services to each member of the house.

Also, the webOS 22 support Room To Room Share, which enables users to mirror their favorite content via Wi-Fi from one TV to another in their homes, And, supported by the Always Ready capability, the LG TV can be turned into a media display showcasing the lifestyle and personal content when the TV is not being used.

The new A2 series comes in three screen sizes 65-inch, 55-inch, and 48-inch both powered by the company’s self-lit technology, α7 Gen 5 processor with Dynamic Tone-mapping, AI Sound Pro, and virtual 5.1.2 surround sound.



The new Signature R OLED smart TV. Credit: LG



Besides the sports mode, LG's new TVs come with dedicated presets for various game genres in addition to a first-person shooter, role-playing, and real-time strategy. Also, they come with Dark Room Mode, when activated, it will adjust the picture’s brightness while maintaining the highlights and picture quality of the games.

Furthermore, the new TVs boast Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail. This will enable users to watch the highest quality content on Netflix, Disney+, Hotstar, and other OTT apps. They also support Dolby Atmos' spatial sound through their speaker system to offer a cinematic experience from the comfort of their homes.

LG's new Signature R OLED features an ultra-thin screen with self-lit pixel technology and come with a state-of-the-art sound system.

"Unlike LED TVs that are restricted by backlights, the self-luminous display technology also makes all the difference to your viewing experience, showcasing sharper pictures with extreme realism," says the company.

The new OLED smart TVs' price starts at Rs 89,990 and the Signature R OLED costs a whopping Rs 75 lakhs.

