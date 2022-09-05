LG makes splash with dual-purpose gadgets at IFA 2022

Functional or purely aesthetic, LG Electronics showed off a series of interesting dual-purpose devices at the IFA tech fair here.

The most noticeable device that fulfills two different functions is an air purifier-cum-table, the PuriCare Objet Collection Aero Furniture.

It is an air purifier that can be used as a table or a table with an air purifier built into its base depending on your perspective.

It comes with 360-degree air purification capabilities, mood lighting and wireless charging features. Not to mention, it is compatible with the LG ThinQ ecosystem, reports Yonhap news agency.

LG said it will soon launch limited-edition versions of the Aero Furniture in collaboration with well-known artists.

It would not be an overstatement that LG's MoodUp refrigerator instantly spiced up the mood of visitors to LG's exhibition booth.

It is an illuminating fridge that can literally lift the mood by changing its door colors. And it can do so in sync with music coming out of a built-in Bluetooth speaker.

LG's MoodUp refrigerator can customize the colour of its LED door panels via LG's ThinQ application, with 22 different colours for the upper door panel and 19 colours for the lower section.

There are also four colour themes to choose from -- season, mood, place and pop.

Some more high-tech features are when it detects someone approaching, it blinks, and when the door has been left open for too long, it also blinks.

The exhibition also could be gamers' dream come true.

The LG Flex (LX3) is a 42-inch TV with the world's first bendable organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen, which makes it perfect for an immersive, personalized viewing experience.

Flat screens are suited for watching movies or streaming services, while curved screens are better for a more immersive gaming experience. Gamers can bend their screen to their liking, from completely flat to spectacularly curved.

When LG started to plan the development of the device in 2020, it invited popular gamers to extensively discuss how they wanted their gaming monitors to look like, said Baik Seon-pil, head of TV product planning at LG's home entertainment division, at a recent press briefing on the sidelines of the IFA 2022.

Another talk of the town at IFA is LG's Styler ShoeCare and ShoeCase.

Not only sneakerheads but also ordinary people with a fair amount of shoes at home might love its steam cleaning feature, as well as its transparent storage case and showcasing function.

LG said ShoeCare provides 10 different cleaning courses for sneakers depending on the kind of fabric they are made of, protecting them from humidity and discoloring natural lights, and removing unpleasant smells.

They can also be remotely controlled and monitored through the ThinQ app.