LG unveils new generation PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier face mask

While the work on the Covid-19 vaccine was at a nascent stage in August 2020, experts had urged to maintain social distance and wear a facial mask to control the spread of the Coronavirus infection. Right around that time, LG introduced an innovative face mask with built-in air purifier PuriCare.

Now, South Korean consumer electronics major has come up with the second generation PuriCare with more improvements.

Based on the feedback from consumers, the company has incorporated a mic and speaker in the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier so that people will be able to talk to each other without having to remove the face mask.

It boasts VoiceON technology, which enables the face mask to automatically recognizes when users are talking and amplify their voice through the built-in speaker so listeners don’t have to strain or lean in to hear every word.



PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier. Credit: LG



The new PuriCare Wearable weighs just 94 grams and sports a sleek, ergonomic design that minimizes air leakage around the nose and chin to create a tight but comfortable seal for hours. It houses a 1,000mAh cell, which can fully recharge from zero to 100 per cent within two hours via Easy Charge USB cable, which comes with a retail package. And, it offers up to 8 hours of battery life.

LG's new PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier will be launched initially in Thailand in August and later it will be released in global regions.

