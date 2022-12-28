LG's new innovative compact lens may rid camera bump on premiums smartphones

In the last half of the decade, smartphone camera technology has made big strides in terms of zoom, high-quality images, very stable video capabilities, and are touted to make most of the expensive standalone cameras redundant in coming years.

But, having said that, the camera modules on smartphones have become an eye soar. They protrude too much over the back and when out on the flat table, they wobble and it is sometimes hard to slip them into the pocket. Yes, owners can put a case cover to even out the protrusion, it further increases the thickness of the phone to hold and also adds to the weight too.

Now, LG s subsidiary LG Innotek has come up with an innovative phone camera lens that has undergone drastic design changes with the intention reduce the thickness of the camera module and yet being able to capture the best photos be it standard point-and-shoot images or zooming into distant objects placed atop a far way landmark.

The company is calling it 'Optical Telephoto Zoom Camera Module'. Its zoom actuator, the main component that moves the lens to change the focal distance, is capable of delivering clear and clean images, even when magnification is being changed between 4X to 9X. In most of the current crop of phones, the zoomed-in photos lose quality beyond 3X and premium phones beyond 5X.



LG Innotek's new camera lens for smartphones.



This will be a game changer for smartphone makers to market their products standout in 2023, as having reviewed most of the premium handsets, there is a very minute difference in picture quality in most of the light conditions. Some like the Google Pixel series and Samsung Galaxy S series phones have differentiated themselves by offering object erasers, photo remastering of old images, and other similar tools to outshine their peers.

LG Innotek notes that the development of the latest camera tech is based on multiple research works carried out for close to 20 years. The actuator has special control technology for moving the lens precisely in micrometer (1 meter per 1 million) units and this can help smartphone-makers develop slim premium smartphones.

Also, it comes with a new OIS (Optical Image Stabiliser) that promises to a big reduction in blur caused by shaky hands.

I am not sure if we will be seeing the new camera tech in Apple iPhones, but certainly expect it in Android phones in near future, as LG Innotek is working with Qualcomm to deliver optimized software developed for Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor-based phones.

" It will enhance the image tuning custom for the optics, which includes Auto-Focus, Auto-Exposure, Auto-White Balance, lens shading correction, and much more. Users will be able to focus quickly. And the photos and videos will have stunning image quality," LG Innotek said.

