LinkedIn working on AI assistant 'Coach': Report

LinkedIn working on AI assistant 'Coach': Report

Last month, LinkedIn had unveiled a new AI feature that generates a first draft for users after they share at least 30 words describing what they want to say.

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • Jul 28 2023, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 14:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

Professional social networking platform LinkedIn is reportedly working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) assistant named 'LinkedIn Coach'.

The information came from the app researcher Nima Owji.

Owji tweeted on Thursday, "#Linkedin is working on LinkedIn Coach!"

"It's an AI ASSISTANT that helps you apply for JOBS, learn new SKILLS, and find more ways to CONNECT with your network!"

He also shared a picture highlighting the feature.

Also read | X to take on LinkedIn with job posting feature

According to the picture, the platform will suggest users ask the chatbot things like "How does Coach work?" or "What is the culture of Microsoft?"

Last month, the professional social networking platform had unveiled a new AI feature that generates a first draft for users after they share at least 30 words describing what they want to say.

The company was testing this experience before rolling it out to all users.

Also, the platform had introduced an AI-generated Copy Suggestions tool that uses generative AI to create high-performing intro text and headlines for ad creatives by leveraging data from an advertiser's LinkedIn Page.

This feature was rolling out in a pilot in North America in English, with plans to increase functionality, languages, and availability.

Meanwhile, LinkedIn had introduced its identity verification feature for Indian users.

In India, HyperVerge, a third-party identity verification service which uses DigiLocker -- an online wallet for Indian government-issued IDs like the Aadhaar Card -- handles ID verification.

The ID verification is available for users with a valid Aadhaar number and an Indian phone number.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DigiLocker
LinkedIn
Business News
Technology News
Artificial Intelligence

Related videos

What's Brewing

Emmys likely to be pushed to Jan amid Hollywood strikes

Emmys likely to be pushed to Jan amid Hollywood strikes

Lakshya enters semis of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag out

Lakshya enters semis of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag out

Western Ghats: Land-use changes hit endemic animals

Western Ghats: Land-use changes hit endemic animals

Grief in village where Sinead O'Connor sought sanctuary

Grief in village where Sinead O'Connor sought sanctuary

Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals

Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals

Where wildfires are raging in Europe and North Africa

Where wildfires are raging in Europe and North Africa

 