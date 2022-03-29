Look to Speak: Everything you need to know about Google's novel app

During the 93rd Academy Awards, Google placed a heartwarming ad about its novel app 'Look to Speak'. It helps people with incapacitating conditions to talk like a normal conversation.

This feature-rich app was actually launched a little over a year, but most Android phone users are not aware of it.

Again, Google's disabled-friendly app was almost overshadowed by the slap-gate controversy between Will Smith and Chris Rock during the Oscar Awards 2022 presentation. Fortunately, it was still able to grab the attention of people around the world.

Here's what you need to know about the 'Look to Speak' app:

The Look to Speak app is tailormade for people suffering from paralysis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and other incapacitating conditions. The app uses the front-camera and speaker of the phone and becomes the voice of the user.

With the help of the app, they will be able to speak normally with the people around them.

Users just have to maintain a still head and gaze at the screen and turn right or left to select the phrase they'd like to say via phone.



Look to Speak app gesture features. Credit: Google



And, if the person likes to cancel the phrase or put the app to snooze, he/she just has to turn their eyes up.

The app also offers users to adjust eye gaze sensitivity settings. And, it allows users to share their authentic voices.

Most importantly, all of the data is private and never leaves the phone. Besides English, the app supports multiple languages including Arabic (Modern Standard Arabic), Bengali, German, Spanish (Spain), Spanish (LatAm), French, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Marathi, Portuguese, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Vietnamese. For now, the Look to Speak app is available only on Google Play Store (here) for Android phones.

Tutorial video on how to use the Look to Speak app:

Look to Speak app is just one of the many novel apps, Google is developing in collaboration with application developers to improve the quality of life for the underprivileged people in society.

Interested developers can submit their ideas on the 'Experiments with Google' website (here).

Watch Google's Look to Speak app ad:

