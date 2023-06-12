Low-cost Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset under works: Report

Last week, Apple unveiled the company's first-ever mixed-reality headset Vision Pro. The company calls it a portal of spacial computers and rightfully so, as it has the potential to transform communications and work through augmented reality platforms.

Some of the demo videos shown during the event were really exciting and even some of the lucky few journalists present in person at the Apple event were to experience it hands-on (or should I say heads-on) for 30 minutes. Barring a few, who experienced heaviness on the head, most of them were thrilled wearing Vision Pro.

However, several critics and even fans were a little disappointed over the expensive $3,499 price tag. Now, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who was one of the first to confirm the launch of Vision Pro before the official launch, has some new juicy scoop from Apple HQ, Cupertino.

Gurman is claiming that Apple is already working on an affordable version of Vision Pro. It is speculated to be named 'Apple Vision' or 'Vision One'.



Apple Vision Pro. Credit: Apple



To cut costs, Apple will offer a regular model with a low-cost processor compared to the dual-core (R1 + M2) silicon seen in the Pro model. There is a high chance of Apple using low-cost screens, and also reduce the number of sensors and even remove the spatial audio module from the headgear, and ask customers to use Apple AirPods Pro for spatial audio effect.

However, Apple will not compromise on the quality of user experience. So, it is expected to retain the EyeSight feature, which makes the opaque screen of Vision Pro turn transparent when the user is speaking to a person upfront. Also, the sensitive sensors that can track hand gestures will be incorporated into the affordable version of Apple's new headgear.

But, unfortunately, we may have to wait till late 2025 to see Apple Vision One to see the light of the day.

Apple is slated to launch the premium Vision Pro in early 2024, around the March-April timeline.

Interestingly, Apple, besides the low-cost Vision One, is also working on the second-generation Vision Pro which is expected to come with a faster processor.

