Loyalty reward programme 'Google Play Points' expands to India

Search engine giant Google on Tuesday (October 11) announced to introduce the company's loyalty programme Google Play Points in India.

Launched in 2018, Google Play Points is currently available in 28 countries with more than 100 million users around the world and now, it is slated to be made available in India next week.

Google Play Points is free and any user with an Android phone, tablet or Chromebook can enrol for the loyalty programme. The more points the user collects, the bigger the rewards.

With each installation of apps, subscription to a service or in-app purchase on Google Play Store, users will be offered loyalty points and which can be used to redeem the points on Google Play Credit for users to how they’d like to on the store.

In India, around 30 gaming and service apps are partnering with Google. Some include games from global studios such as Miniclip (8 Ball Pool), and TG INC (Evony: The King’s return).

Domestic indie developers include Gametion (Ludo King), Playsimple Games (Word Trip), and Gameberry Labs (Ludo Star). Even Truecaller and Wysa are part of the programme.



Google Play Points will be made available in India in mid-October 2022. Credit: Google



Google Play Points has four levels — Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum – that provide members with different perks and prizes depending on the tier they are in, which is based on the number of points they have collected.

The company also noted that Google Play Points will also offer an opportunity for domestic developers to expand their reach to local and global users. The reward programme will help them directly engage their users, drive discovery, and acquire users across the globe.

As part of the launch offer, Android device users will be able to earn five times the Play Points in the first week.

