Mark your calendar, Nothing to host event on this date

After launching the Ear(1) series, former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei-helmed Nothing Inc is all geared up to launch the new hardware later this month.

The company took to Twitter to confirm that it will be hosting an event on March 23 at 14:00 GMT (7:30 pm IST).

There is no official word on what the new product will be but, going by the cryptic tweets by Pei over the last couple of weeks, it is widely reported that the London-headquartered company may launch first-ever Nothing-branded smartphone.

Based on the conversation between Pei and Twitter handles of Android and Qualcomm, the upcoming phone is almost certain to come with a Snapdragon chipset. But, we are not sure whether the device will be mid-range or a premium. If it is the former, we may expect it to come with any of Snapdragon 600 or 700 series chipsets. Or, if it is the flagship, the device may come with either Snapdragon 888 series or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 series silicon.

And, yes it is also likely to come with Android 12 OS.

Android 12 is nice! @lockheimer — Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 15, 2022

Given how well the Ear(1) with the see-through design was received by the public and tech critics, we may also expect the Nothing phone to feature a similar transparent design element on the rear panel.

There's so much talent in our community 💙 https://t.co/VNa1lZVcIp — Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 15, 2022

We have to wait another couple of weeks to see what Carl Pei and his team have in store for the fans.

