Twitter handle to help evacuate Indians from Ukraine

MEA activates dedicated Twitter handle to assist evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

The mission to evacuate the stranded Indians from Ukraine has been named "Operation Ganga"

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 28 2022, 05:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 05:24 ist
India has already set up round-the-clock "control centres" in Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday activated a dedicated Twitter handle, "OpGanga Helpline" (@opganga), to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine.

India has already set up round-the-clock "control centres" in Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine through border-crossing points with these countries.

The helpline numbers of the control room in Poland are: +48225400000, +48795850877 and +48792712511. Those requiring help can also write an email to controlroominwarsaw@gmail.com, according to the MEA.

The helpline numbers of the control room in Romania are: +40732124309, +40771632567, +40745161631 and +40741528123. The email address for contacting the control room in Romania is controlroombucharest@gmail.com.

The MEA said Indians can contact the control room in Hungary on phone numbers +36 308517373, +36 13257742 and +36 13257743. It also has a WhatsApp number: +36 308517373 for assistance.

The helpline numbers of the control room in Slovakia are +421 252631377, +421 252962916 and +421 951697560. The email address is hoc.bratislava@mea.gov.in.

