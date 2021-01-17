Messaging application Signal back up after outage

Signal users might see errors in some chats as a side effect to the outage, but will be resolved in the next update of the app, the company said

Reuters,
  • Jan 17 2021, 11:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2021, 11:18 ist
The Signal messaging app logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Signal said on Saturday it had restored its services a day after the application faced technical difficulties as it dealt with a flood of new users after rival messaging app WhatsApp announced a controversial change in privacy terms.

Signal has seen a rise in downloads following a change in WhatsApp's privacy terms, which required WhatsApp users to share their data with both Facebook Inc and Instagram.

Signal users might see errors in some chats as a side effect to the outage, but will be resolved in the next update of the app, the company said in a tweet.

The error does not affect the security of the chat, the company added.

The non-profit Signal Foundation based in Silicon Valley, which currently oversees the app, was launched in February 2018 with Brian Acton, who co-founded WhatsApp before selling it to Facebook, providing initial funding of $50 million.

