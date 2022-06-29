Meta to bring avatar animation feature to WhatsApp soon

Remember Apple bringing the Memoji in 2012, a fun caricature feature for users to create their animated version for video calls on FaceTime and even texting on the iMessage app. Soon, we may see a similar option on the WhatsApp messenger app.

WhatsApp has released the avatar feature in the latest Android beta version on the Google Play beta platform.



Memoji feature on iPhone. Credit: Apple



In the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, we can see WhatsApp showing the option to switch to avatar during a video call.

It is believed that Meta (formerly known as Facebook) has a broader plan of integrating WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger apps with Metaverse virtual platform.

With this, the user will be able present his/her animated avatar on all platforms. However, there is no official word when the Meta-owned company will bring the avatar feature to WhatsApp.



WhatsApp offers option 'switch to avatar' during a Video call. Credit: WABeta Info



In a related development, WhatsApp will soon bring a feature to the messenger app that would offer an option for users to exit a group silently without any notification to the group members.

This way, users can quit from messy and annoying groups and also not hurt their loved ones in the group.

Also read | WhatsApp now lets you choose who can see your profile picture

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.