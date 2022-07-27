Meta to pulls plug on Tuned messenger app for couples

During the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in mid-2020, Meta's New Product Experimentation (NPE) team launched a novel app Tuned, specially developed for couples living long distances apart.

With the Tuned app, partners could maintain a direct private channel to communicate their feelings, text, stickers, gifs, videos, and photos just for their loved ones.

Also, it offered prompts and games, where-in couples will have to answer questionnaires to know each better in terms of their likes, newfound hobby and other aspects of their intimate life.

Given the ratings on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store, Tuned has garnered a really good number of users with a remarkable average of 4.8/5 rating.



Tuned app on Apple App Store (screen-grab)



However, Meta announced to pull the plug on the Tuned app later this year on September 19. It has begun notifying the users and also put a notice on both Android and iOS app platforms.

There is no official word on why Meta shutting down Tuned.

Before the Tuned app gets taken off the grid, users can download all their photos and videos shared on the app to the phone or computer.

Just go to Settings on the Tuned app and select 'Download My Data'. The downloaded content will be in a .zip file and it will have all the multimedia files in addition to the HTML file that contains the whole feed history.

