Meta working on Instagram access issues reported by users

  • May 27 2022, 01:26 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 01:33 ist
84% of reports flagged trouble with accessing the Instagram mobile application. Credit: Reuters Photo

Meta Platforms Inc on Thursday said it was working on restoring Instagram, after thousands of users reported issues with accessing the image-sharing platform.

At its peak, more than 6,600 users reported issues with Instagram on Downdetector.com, which collates status reports on outages from sources including user-submitted errors. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

According to the website, 84% of reports flagged trouble with accessing the Instagram mobile application.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram," Meta said in a statement.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."

 

Instagram
Social media
Technology
Meta

