Meta working on Instagram access issues reported by users

Meta Platforms Inc on Thursday said it was working on restoring Instagram, after thousands of users reported issues with accessing the image-sharing platform.
At its peak, more than 6,600 users reported issues with Instagram on Downdetector.com, which collates status reports on outages from sources including user-submitted errors. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.
According to the website, 84% of reports flagged trouble with accessing the Instagram mobile application.
"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram," Meta said in a statement.
"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."
