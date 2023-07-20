Meta working to resolve WhatsApp connectivity issues

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 20 2023, 02:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 03:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Meta Platforms said it was working to resolve WhatsApp connectivity issues after thousands of users globally reported problems accessing the messaging app on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 26,000 incidents of people in the United States reporting issues with the messaging service, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

"We are currently experiencing major disruption impacting receiving incoming messages and message delivery on Whatsapp," Meta said on its status dashboard.

Meanwhile, more than 177,000 users reported issues with WhatsApp in the United Kingdom and nearly 15,000 said they faced trouble while using the messaging app in India. 

WhatsApp
Technology
Business News

