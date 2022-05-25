Meta's new AI platform trains models for complex tasks

The new platform, Myosuite, builds realistic musculoskeletal simulations that can run up to 4,000 times faster than state-of-the-art systems

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 25 2022, 16:41 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 22:37 ist
Mark Zuckerberg. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Mark Zuckerberg recently shared Meta’s new Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform which has shown a glimpse into the future.

Also Read | The metaverse is coming, but we still don’t trust AI

In a post, Zuckerberg shared a glimpse of robots being able to perform complex tasks such as smart prosthetics and surgeries with ease. Zuckerberg’s post of a 24-second video showed the model being able to gesture thumbs-up.

Using MyoSuite, models can also perform complex tasks such as twirling a pen or rotating a key.

In his post, the Facebook founder said, "This research could accelerate the development of prosthetics, physical rehab, and surgery techniques.”

He further added that technology can help people develop more realistic avatars in the metaverse.

These models can are going to be open so as to aid researchers in advancing further in the field.

