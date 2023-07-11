Meta's social media apps back up after brief outage

Meta Platforms' social media apps Instagram and Facebook, messaging app WhatsApp and Twitter-rival Threads were all back up after a brief outage affecting thousands of users on Monday, according to Downdetector.com.
Also Read — Twitters vs Threads: Musk hits 'Zuck' below the belt
At the peak of the outage, lasting over an hour, over 14,000 users reported issues with accessing Instagram, while around 7,000 and 2,700 users faced issues with Facebook and WhatsApp, respectively.
Meta's newest offering Threads also experienced an outage, with about 470 users reporting problems accessing the app.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.
Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters query on the outages.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Twitters vs Threads: Musk hits 'Zuck' below the belt
Speak Out: July 11, 2023
Bengal poll violence unacceptable
Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days
Why China’s young people are not getting married
UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion
Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued
SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm
Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day