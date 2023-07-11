Meta's social media apps back up after brief outage

Meta's social media apps back up after brief outage

At the peak of the outage, lasting over an hour, over 14,000 users reported issues with accessing Instagram.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 11 2023, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 10:27 ist
Meta's newest offering Threads also experienced an outage, with about 470 users reporting problems accessing the app. Credit: Reuters Photo

Meta Platforms' social media apps Instagram and Facebook, messaging app WhatsApp and Twitter-rival Threads were all back up after a brief outage affecting thousands of users on Monday, according to Downdetector.com.

Also Read — Twitters vs Threads: Musk hits 'Zuck' below the belt

At the peak of the outage, lasting over an hour, over 14,000 users reported issues with accessing Instagram, while around 7,000 and 2,700 users faced issues with Facebook and WhatsApp, respectively.

Meta's newest offering Threads also experienced an outage, with about 470 users reporting problems accessing the app.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters query on the outages.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Meta
Business News
Facebook
Instagram
WhatsApp
Twitter
Threads

Related videos

What's Brewing

Twitters vs Threads: Musk hits 'Zuck' below the belt

Twitters vs Threads: Musk hits 'Zuck' below the belt

Speak Out: July 11, 2023

Speak Out: July 11, 2023

Bengal poll violence unacceptable

Bengal poll violence unacceptable

Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days

Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days

Why China’s young people are not getting married

Why China’s young people are not getting married

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

 